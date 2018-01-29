Singapore Flyer still grounded 4 days after technical issue

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer's operations remained suspended for a fourth day on Monday (Jan 29), the ride's operator said.

The observation wheel experienced a "technical issue" last Thursday and suspended its operations for a "thorough check" to be conducted. Sixty-one passengers were on board at the time.

In a media statement on Monday, director of marketing and sales at Singapore Flyer Veronique Ye said that flights would resume once investigations are complete and the "relevant authority" has given the go-ahead.

"The unexpected incident at the Singapore Flyer has resulted in the suspension of all flight operations," said Ms Ye.

"As safety is our top priority, we are committed to working together with the relevant authority and specialist professional engineer to investigate the cause of the technical fault," she added in the statement. "We ask for patience as we rectify the issues."

Affected customers with prior bookings can contact the Singapore Flyer's customer service team at 6333 3311 for assistance.

Members of the public can receive updates through the observation wheel's website, Facebook page and WeChat account.

