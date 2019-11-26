Singapore Flyer suspends operations after detecting 'technical issue'

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer has temporarily suspended flight operations as a precautionary measure after detecting a technical issue involving one of its spoke cables.

"We are carrying out the necessary inspection, repairs and rectification works and will work closely with the Building and Construction Authority for their review before the ride is open to the public," a Singapore Flyer spokesperson said on Tuesday (Nov 26).

The technical issue was detected on Nov 19.

Affected guests with prior bookings are encouraged to get in touch with Singapore Flyer. Members of the public can also receive updates though Singapore Flyer's official website, Facebook page and WeChat account.

Shops and restaurants at the Singapore Flyer's Terminal Building remain open, the spokesperson added.

This is not the first time that the observation wheel has encountered a technical issue.

On Jan 25 last year, 61 passengers on board the Singapore Flyer were affected after the icnonic tourist spot experienced a "technical issue".

The Singapore Flyer reopened more than two months later in April.