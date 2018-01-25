61 passengers on Singapore Flyer when 'technical issue' happened

SINGAPORE: All 61 passengers on board the Singapore Flyer were brought to ground safely after the iconic tourist spot experienced a "technical issue" at 9am on Thursday (Jan 25).

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, director of marketing and sales at Singapore Flyer Veronique Ye said the organisation is working with the authorities and specialist professional engineers to find out the cause of the technical issue.

"We have informed affected passengers to contact us or our travel partners with any questions related to the cancellation of their flights," she added.

According to Singapore Flyer's Facebook page, the observation wheel was suspended in order to "conduct a thorough check" before resuming the flights.