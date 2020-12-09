Singapore Flyer launches Time Capsule attraction

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer on Wednesday (Deb 9) unveiled its new Time Capsule attraction, aimed at providing visitors a "multi-sensory journey" of Singapore’s 700-year history.

The launch of the new attraction comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has battered economies around the world, particularly the tourism industry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In this challenging year, the opening of the Time Capsule at the Singapore Flyer reflects the resilience of the tourism sector," said Mr Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board.

"We are heartened that our attractions continue to rejuvenate their offerings with new and innovative concepts to enhance their appeal to both locals and visitors. We encourage Singaporeans to continue to rediscover our city through such experiences, and support our tourism businesses during this period."

JOURNEY THROUGH HISTORY

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Time Capsule spans two levels and features a "time-travelling" robot - R65 - who has been tasked with "the mission of watching over Singapore and its memories", said Straco Leisure, which owns the Singapore Flyer.

"At the end of the journey and upon stepping into the Giant Observation Wheel, guests will be able to witness Singapore’s transformation at the height of 165m," added Straco Leisure.

Visitors can expect to gain an insight into Singapore's history, and can learn about key events in Singapore's transformation, such as the signing of the 1819 treaty that gave the British East India Company the right to set up a trading post in Singapore .

There will also be an "immersive visual experience" showing how Singapore transformed from a fishing village to a world-renowned international city, said Straco Leisure.

Advertisement

“The immersive journey through the Time Capsule will be a timely reminder to all who visit that Singapore was always prepared, and this foresight has resulted in the beautiful country we live in today,” said Mr Ringo Leung, general manager of Singapore Flyer.

“We hope that a trip to Time Capsule will offer guests a meaningful way to spend time together and provide a glimmer of hope that the nation will tide through these challenging times for our future generations."

As part of COVID-19 safety measures, the Time Capsule will operate at a reduced capacity.

As part of Singapore Flyer’s stepped-up precautionary measures, capsules are disinfected after each group disembarks while high-touch areas are disinfected throughout the day.

There is mandatory temperature screening for guests and staff members, and hand sanitisers are provided around the premises.

Standard Singapore Flyer and Time Capsule combo tickets are priced at S$40 for adults, and S$25 for children and senior citizens who are Singaporeans or permanent residents.

Child under three years old may enter the attraction for free when accompanied by an adult guest.

Tickets for the Time Capsule can only be purchased online in the first two weeks of opening. Onsite tickets will be available for purchase from Dec 24.

Complimentary admission to Time Capsule is included in premium experiences such as the Singapore Sling Experience, Premium Champagne Experience, and Singapore Flyer Sky Dining.

Singaporeans can also use their SingapoRediscovers vouchers to purchase tickets online.