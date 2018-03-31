Singapore Flyer to resume operations after two-month hiatus

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Flyer is reopening two months after flight operations were suspended over a "technical issue".

In a statement on Saturday (Mar 31), owner of the observation wheel Straco Leisure said operations will resume on Sunday after "the necessary safety checks and tests (were) carried out to the satisfaction of the Building and Construction Authority".

"We have also obtained the necessary approvals from the relevant authorities to resume flight operations," said the company.

"Safety is Singapore Flyer's first and utmost priority - we assure that all our customers and partners that rigorous tests have been conducted to ensure that the Singapore Flyer is safe for everyone to enjoy," it added.