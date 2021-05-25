Singapore to lift requirements on food imports from Fukushima

SINGAPORE: Singapore will lift its requirements on food imports from Japan’s Fukushima as it is “satisfied with the food surveillance results”, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), 10 years after the nuclear plant meltdown in the prefecture.

This was among the topics discussed by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga during a phone call on Tuesday (May 25).

Food imports from Fukushima are currently subject to pre-export tests and certificates of origin, said MFA.

Mr Suga was due to visit Singapore next month to deliver the keynote speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

The event, originally scheduled for Jun 4 and 5, has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.

"As the Dialogue is no longer taking place, Prime Minister Lee invited Prime Minister Suga to visit Singapore when the COVID-19 situation permitted," said MFA.

During the call by Mr Lee to Mr Suga, both leaders reaffirmed the excellent relations between Singapore and Japan, said MFA.

“Prime Minister Lee said that Singapore looked forward to deepen economic and public health cooperation with Japan to support the post-COVID-19 recoveries of both countries, including in areas such as the mutual recognition of health certificates,” said MFA.

“The Prime Ministers also had a good exchange of views on regional and international developments.”