Singapore economy grows 4.3% in Q1

SINGAPORE: A strong showing by the manufacturing sector again boosted Singapore's economy in the first quarter of this year, according to advance estimates released by the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) on Friday (Apr 13).

The economy expanded 4.3 per cent year-on-year in the January to March period – up from 3.6 per cent in the previous quarter, the ministry said in a press release.

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally adjusted annualised basis, gross domestic product grew by 1.4 per cent, easing from the 2.1 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of last year.



The manufacturing sector remained the brightest spot in the economy with an expansion of 10.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, a surge from the 4.8 per cent growth in the previous quarter.



On a quarter-on-quarter basis, growth in the sector came in at 23.3 per cent, a sharp turnaround from the 14.8 per cent contraction in the fourth quarter.



Services, which account for two-thirds of the economy, expanded by 3.8 per cent year-on-year – up from 3.5 per cent in the previous quarter – on the back of growth in the finance and insurance as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors.

The construction sector contracted by 4.4 per cent, extending the 5 per cent decline in the previous quarter. The weak performance was due to a fall in both private-sector and public-sector construction activities, MTI said.

The advance estimates take into account data in the first two months of the quarter. MTI will release the GDP figures for the first quarter in its Economic Survey of Singapore next month.

