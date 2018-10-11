Singapore's GDP growth slows to 2.6% in Q3, MTI advance estimates show

SINGAPORE: The Singapore economy grew 2.6 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, slowing down from the 4.1 per cent growth in the previous three months, advance estimates from the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) showed on Friday (Oct 12).

The ministry’s estimate was, however, above those of private sector economists polled in the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) recent quarterly survey. The survey of professional forecasters released last month estimated Singapore’s third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) to be 2.1 per cent.

Advertisement

On a quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted annualised basis, GDP growth expanded 4.7 per cent, picking up pace from the previous quarter’s 1.2 per cent.

The manufacturing sector remained the key driver of the economy but growth slowed to 4.5 per cent year-on-year in the July to September period, down from the 10.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Growth was supported mainly by output expansion in the electronics, biomedical manufacturing and transport engineering clusters.



On the other hand, services growth held steady at 2.9 per cent from a year ago, with support largely coming from the finance and insurance, business services, as well as wholesale and retail trade sectors.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Construction continued to underperform with a contraction of 3.1 per cent year-on-year, extending the previous quarter’s 4.2 per cent decline, on the back of weakness in public sector construction activities.

Mr Jeff Ng, chief economist for Asia at Continuum Economics, said the slowdown in third-quarter GDP is in line with his expectations.



“This time round, services provided some stability, with a trend-like expansion. Manufacturing slowed as expected from base effects, trade war concerns and confidence taking a hit," he said.



The advance GDP estimates are computed largely from data in the first two months of the quarter - in this case, July and August. They are intended as an early indication of GDP growth in the quarter, and are subject to revision when more comprehensive data become available, said MTI.

MTI will release the third-quarter Economic Survey of Singapore in November, which will include performance by sectors, sources of growth, inflation, employment and productivity.

In a separate statement on Friday, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said it is “slightly” steepening the slope of the Singapore dollar nominal effective exchange rate (S$NEER) policy band in a “measured adjustment” to its monetary policy.

Looking ahead, MAS said: “The Singapore economy is likely to remain on its steady expansion path in the quarters ahead, keeping output slightly above potential.”