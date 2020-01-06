Electoral Boundaries Review Committee still deliberating report: Chan Chun Sing

SINGAPORE: The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) will present its report to Parliament and release it to the public when complete, Minister of Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said on Monday (Jan 6).



In a written answer to a query from Workers' Party MP Pritam Singh, Mr Chan said that the committee has not completed its deliberations.

"When the EBRC has completed its work, the report will be presented to this House and released to the public," he wrote.



The committee - which is appointed by the Prime Minister - is responsible for reviewing the electoral boundaries, as well as taking into consideration any significant changes in the number of electors in the current electoral divisions.

The formation of the committee, which was announced in September, is the first formal step towards a General Election.



Singapore is due to hold national polls by April 2021 but elections are expected to be called by this year.