Singapore, Germany agree to set up 'green lane' for essential business and official travel

SINGAPORE: Residents in Singapore and Germany may soon be able to travel between the two countries for essential business and official purposes, after both sides agreed to establish a reciprocal green lane.

This was announced in a joint press statement on Friday (Oct 23) by the foreign affairs ministries of both countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The reciprocal green lane will enable essential travel for business or official purposes, via direct flights between both countries," said the statement.

Eligible applicants will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries, it added.

Both countries also said that the green lane could serve as a model for future similar arrangements between Singapore and other European countries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Operational details of the green lane, including the procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process, will be announced at a later date.

On Friday, Germany reported 11,242 new COVID-19 infections, bringing its national tally to 403,291 cases. The country's death toll also went up by 49 to nearly 9,954.

Singapore has a total of 57,941 COVID-19 cases, with 28 fatalities.

Singapore has agreed to establish reciprocal green lanes with several countries including Brunei, Japan, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Advertisement

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram