Singapore's Haj quota increased to 900 places, 100 more than previous year

SINGAPORE: Saudi Arabian authorities have increased Singapore's official Haj quota to 900 places for this year, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Yaacob Ibrahim announced on Friday (Mar 23).

In a media release, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said this was an increase of 100 from the 800 places allocated in the previous season.

Dr Yaacob made the announcement at the launch of the new Madrasah Al-Arabiah Al-Islamiah campus.



Singapore was allocated 680 Haj places annually between 2012 and 2016 due to "extensive development and upgrading projects" taking place in the vicinity of Makkah's Holy Mosque, MUIS said.



Saudi authorities increased the quota to 800 last year after appeals from Singapore authorities since 2012.

MUIS has contacted all eligible Haj registrants regarding the additional places available, it said in the press release.

