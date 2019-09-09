Singapore may experience slightly hazy conditions due to Sumatra hotspots: NEA

SINGAPORE: Singapore could experience "slightly hazy conditions" if the hotspot situation in Sumatra persists, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Monday (Sep 9).



The weather remained dry in Sumatra on Monday, with a total of 380 hotspots detected, mostly in central and southern Sumatra, said NEA in its media advisory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"There were persistent hotspots with moderate to dense smoke haze in Riau and Jambi provinces, and some of the haze has spread across the Strait of Malacca to western parts of Peninsular Malaysia.

"Hotspots with smoke haze were also detected in South Sumatra and Lampung," the agency said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"For the next few days, dry weather is expected to persist in Sumatra. The prevailing winds are forecast to continue blowing from the southeast or south.

"Singapore could experience slightly hazy conditions if the hotspot situation in Sumatra persists," said NEA.

The one-hour PM2.5 figures for the next 24 hours are expected to range between the Normal and Elevated ranges. The 24-hour PSI forecast is expected to be in the Moderate range.

"Given the air quality forecast for the next 24 hours, everyone can continue with normal activities," said NEA, adding that it will continue to monitor the situation closely.

NEA also advised those who are not feeling well - especially the elderly and children, and those with chronic heart or lung conditions - to seek medical attention.

