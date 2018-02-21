Singapore 'unlikely' to be affected by haze in next 2 weeks: NEA

SINGAPORE: Transboundary haze is "unlikely" to affect Singapore in the next two weeks, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Wednesday (Feb 21), after four Indonesian provinces declared disaster alerts for forest fires.

"The dry weather conditions are expected to gradually ease, and an increase of shower activities will help to subdue the hotspots in Sumatra and Kalimantan," said NEA on its website.



The agency added that based on satellite images, a total of five hotspots were detected in Sumatra and 73 hotspots in Kalimantan between Feb 16 and Feb 20.



However, for this week and the next, prevailing winds over the region are expected to blow from the northwest or northeast. "The likelihood of transboundary haze affecting Singapore is currently assessed to be low," said NEA.

