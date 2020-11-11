Singapore, Hong Kong tourism boards collaborate to welcome air travel bubble launch

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is collaborating with its counterpart in Hong Kong to offer joint promotional activities to welcome the launch of the air travel bubble between the two destinations.

The partnership, launched ahead of the first flights on Nov 22, “demonstrates the close ties between the two destinations as well as a mutual commitment to provide visitors with a safe travel experience”, STB said in a joint announcement with the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) on Wednesday (Nov 11).

This is the first collaboration between both tourism boards.

Travellers under the air travel bubble will have to take dedicated flights – with a maximum of 200 passengers each way – but will have no restrictions on their travel purpose and do not have to follow a controlled itinerary.

They will also not be subject to quarantine or stay-home notice.



However, these travellers must show negative COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results within 72 hours before their scheduled departure time.



STB chief executive Keith Tan said with Singapore's "strong track record, we are confident that Hong Kong travellers can explore Singapore with a peace of mind”.

“Singapore’s tourism industry has reinvented our offerings, with new products and experiences that will surprise visitors even if they have been to Singapore before,” he added.

HKTB’s CEO Dane Cheng similarly expressed confidence that the territory is ready to welcome visitors.

“Thanks to the united efforts of people in different sectors in stepping up their hygiene measures, we are confident Hong Kong is clean and ready to welcome visitors back,” he said.

“What’s more, we have laid on a selection of amazing offers for our visitors, including hotels and attractions, a diverse selection of travel experiences, and incredible value-for-money deals.”

With the resumption of travel between Singapore and Hong Kong, the health and safety of locals and travellers “remain a key priority”, STB and HKTB said.

“To provide visitors with peace of mind, both destinations have already put in place city-wide certification programmes for hygiene and safety.

“Singapore’s SG Clean is a national mark of excellence awarded to businesses across Singapore - including tourism establishments - that meet its high standards of hygiene and sanitisation. Meanwhile, the HKTB has rolled out the Anti-Epidemic Hygiene Measures Certification Scheme to ensure that every touch point of visitors’ journey is covered with anti-epidemic measures."

COLLABORATIONS, TREATS FOR TRAVELLERS

As part of the partnership, the two tourism boards will also undertake joint promotional activities.

The first batch of visitors can look forward to special gifts, such as limited edition face masks that “showcase unique aspects of both cities”, STB and HKTB said.

Travellers flying on the first air travel bubble flights out of both cities on Nov 22 will also be treated to a special in-flight menu that includes local favourites from Singapore and Hong Kong. The menu, curated by Singapore Airlines and Cathay Pacific, will be available on all air travel bubble flights until the end of the year.

Singapore’s tourism offers include Christmas displays along Orchard Road and Gardens by the Bay, as well as the new Changi Jurassic Mile and S.E.A Aquarium’s Aqua Gastronomy dining experience. Hong Kong will also welcome holidaymakers to the Hong Kong Wine & Dine Festival and art exhibitions such as Hong Kong Spotlight by Art Basel.

Travellers can also enjoy deals and experiences from tourism partners, the statement added.

Singapore Airlines’ executive vice-president of commercial, Mr Lee Lik Hsin, said the collaboration is “a signal that we can open up in a safe and calibrated way with the necessary bilateral protocols on place”.

“Keeping our customers and crew safe and secure has always been a top priority, and we are committed in ensuring that all precautionary measures are in place to safeguard everyone’s well-being during the travel journey,” he said.

Cathay Pacific's chief customer and commercial official Ronald Lim said the company is "all ready to fly passengers safely and securely between the two cities under the new arrangement".



"We believe that this will be a milestone showcase for the opening of more, similar air travel bubbles with other popular destinations in the region and beyond," he added.

"We look forward to welcoming our customers aboard our first travel bubble flights for a festive getaway as we head towards the popular Christmas holiday season."

