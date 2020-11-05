Singapore to contribute US$200,000 in disaster relief for ASEAN nations hit by typhoon, floods

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Government will contribute US$200,000 (S$270,000) in humanitarian assistance to Southeast Asian countries affected by recent typhoons and flooding, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Thursday (Nov 5).

The contribution will be seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross' (SRC) public fundraising appeal to aid disaster relief and recovery operations in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines, said MFA.



This supplements the SRC’s earlier donations of S$50,000 to the Philippine Red Cross, and about S$33,000 each to the Red Cross societies in Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.



Typhoon Molave was Vietnam's fourth storm in October. (AFP/MANAN VATSYAYANA)

The four countries have been hit by typhoons, severe storms and floods in recent months.

At least 16 people died after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday.

Around 400,000 people fled their homes ahead of the typhoon and most of them remain in evacuation centres,



Ahead of Goni's landfall, the Philippines was still reeling from Typhoon Molave that killed 22 people.



"As a close friend and fellow ASEAN Member State, Singapore stands by Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines at this difficult time," MFA said.