Malaysian collective travel document will not be accepted for entry to Singapore from 2021: ICA

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) will no longer accept the Malaysian Collective Travel Document (MCTD) for entry into Singapore from Jan 1, 2021.

“This is to strengthen the security and efficiency of immigration clearance at Singapore’s checkpoints,” ICA said in a news release on Wednesday (Feb 5).

The MCTD can be used by groups of five to 20 Malaysian nationals to enter Singapore instead of passports.

“Malaysian travellers currently issued with an MCTD should apply for passports if they plan to travel to Singapore from Jan 1, 2021 onwards," said ICA.



Use of the document poses security concerns as it allows multiple unrelated travellers to share one travel document, the authority said, adding that they do not accept any other country’s collective travel documents.

MCTD holders are also unable to use automated lanes.



As the MCTD requires manual data entry of all travellers’ details, it results in longer clearance times and poses “operational concerns” as the ICA moves towards automated and multi-modal biometrics for clearance.



“ICA has informed the Immigration Department of Malaysia of our plans to cease recognition of the MCTD for immigration clearance, and will work with them on the implementation," it added.

