Singapore, Indonesia agree to launch green lane for essential business and official travellers

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Indonesia have agreed to set up a reciprocal green lane (RGL) to enable cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries.

Applications for the RGL will open on Oct 26 and travel will commence soon after, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Monday (Oct 12).

Eligible applicants for the RGL, also referred to by Indonesia as the travel corridor arrangement (TCA), are Indonesian citizens as well as Singapore citizens and residents.

These travellers will have to abide by the COVID-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed by both countries, including pre-departure and post-arrival polymerase chain reaction (PCR) swab tests from mutually recognised health institutions.

MFA said that Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan spoke to his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi via telephone, with both ministers reaffirming the “excellent and longstanding relations” between Singapore and Indonesia.

They also recalled their discussion in August this year on the importance of strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation in overcoming common challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes the resumption of essential travel while safeguarding public health and safety in both countries.

In this context, MFA said both ministers welcomed the conclusion of the negotiations between Singapore and Indonesia on the RGL.

Operational details regarding the RGL, including the procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process will be announced in due course.

