With travel restrictions, more flock to Singapore islands for leisure

SINGAPORE: Passengers, many holding picnic mats and cooler boxes, streamed from the packed ferry to the St John's Island jetty last Sunday morning (Oct 25), taking selfies and videos of the island as they landed.

Most headed to a causeway linking St John's and Lazarus Island, which was already dotted with anglers. In a sheltered bay, free divers and scuba divers were practising and conducting courses.

Passengers disembarking at the St John's Island jetty.

The day trippers continued on to grassy areas and the beach on Lazarus, where they jumped in the water or enjoyed picnics with friends and family.

At one stretch of the beach, Mr Ahmad Taufik Mohtar, 33, and his extended family had set up three tents and were well-equipped for a day at the beach with swim gear, fishing rods and food.



"We planned this trip because I think we are running out of places to go in Singapore," he said. "At least we Singaporeans have a chance to wander around and learn new things or new areas."



Visitors play in the water at a bay at Lazarus Island.

With travel still restricted, residents in Singapore have been flocking to the outlying islands on their days off.



Ferry services told CNA that demand for their services has picked up significantly and more people are visiting the southern islands such as Kusu and St John's.

Mr Ryden Fang of Singapore Island Cruise & Ferry Services, said that since the start of Phase 2, ridership has gone up 20 to 30 per cent on both weekdays and weekends.

"To cope with the demand, we have increased our ferry frequencies, deployed additional ferries to and hired additional manpower to act as safe distancing ambassadors/ushers at the pier," he said in an email.



Marina South Ferries said they have about 50 per cent more business than before the circuit breaker.

"Now we see a lot more Singaporeans rediscovering Singapore," said managing director Eric Wong.

"Mondays and Fridays see a substantial increase in traffic now (as) people are clearing leave domestically."

He said that while the slightly older or religious people would head down to Kusu Island, the younger crowd head to Lazarus Island and St John's Island.

There are also more adventurous visitors going to Sisters' Island to snorkel at the marine park.



During the Kusu pilgrimage season, which is from Oct 17 to Nov 14, those who want to visit the island must make a reservation.

The number of visitors is limited to 500 people a day, and the capacity has been reached on weekends, the Singapore Land Authority has said.



MORE VISITING PULAU UBIN

There's also been an uptick of business for shops on Pulau Ubin, which comes as a relief for Ubin shopowners after they had to shut for the "circuit breaker" due to COVID-19.

Ms Koh Bee Choo, who runs Comfort Bicycle Rental & Trading, said that business has gone up about 30 per cent on weekends. She has also seen slightly more people on weekdays.

When CNA was there on a Thursday morning, there was a continuous stream of cyclists renting rides from her shop near the jetty.

Ms Koh, who has lived on Pulau Ubin for five decades, said she hopes this continues as she wants more people to enjoy nature and the outdoors.

"I've seen more Malaysians visit, I think because they can't go back home," she said in Mandarin.

Singapore residents, who cannot travel for leisure at the moment, are flocking to islands like Pulau Ubin during Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening. (Photo: Chew Hui Min)

Cyclists and hikers gather at Pulau Ubin's main village on Oct 15, 2020. (Photo: Chew Hui Min)

A van driver, who asked not to be named, said that his vehicle has had more bookings for tours and rides around the island to see its sights, such as the Pekan Quarry and Chek Jawa. A seafood restaurant CNA visited also said that the number of customers on weekends have gone up about 10 to 20 per cent.



The National Parks Board (NParks) said there has been a significant increase in visitorship across Singapore's nature reserves, gardens and parks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



On Pulau Ubin, there was an increase from 5,700 visitors in April to 39,000 in September. In past years, the island sees around 20,000 visitors in September, said a spokeswoman.



A wild boar on Pulau Ubin. (Photo: Chew Hui Min)

NParks said that with an increase in visitorship, it encourages all visitors to be socially responsible and to keep green spaces safe for everyone.



"We urge everyone to play their part by putting on masks when not engaging in strenuous exercises or consuming food, drink or medication, and observe a safe distance of at least one metre from other visitors, for their own safety and for those around them," it said.

"Visitors should also keep to groups of no more than five people, and not intermix between groups.

"On Pulau Ubin, we encourage visitors to refrain from crowding around the main village and jetty area and move to open spaces where possible."



Visitors are also encouraged to check safedistparks.nparks.gov.sg for the latest updates on visitorship levels before visiting green spaces.

