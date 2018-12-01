Singapore issues travel notice over fuel tax protests in France

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued a travel notice on Saturday (Dec 1) as protests against the French government's fuel tax continue across France.

Citing figures from France's Ministry of the Interior, MFA said that approximately 282,000 people took part in marches and demonstrations on Nov 17, while 106,000 participated in such activities on Nov 24.

"More protesters are expected to take to the streets on the weekend of Dec 1 and Dec 2, 2018. Traffic disruptions, violence and other disturbances cannot be ruled out," said MFA.

"Singaporeans who are either travelling to or already in France are advised to avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, monitor local media for developments and heed the instructions of the local authorities.

"As public transport may also be disrupted as a result of the demonstrations, do allow for additional travel time especially around the protest areas," the ministry added.

MFA also advised Singaporeans to register on its website via http://eregister.mfa.gov.sg so that they may contacted should the need arise.

