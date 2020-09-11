Singapore and Japan to launch 'green lane' for business, official travel on Sep 18

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Japan will launch a "reciprocal green lane" to facilitate essential business and official travel between the two countries on Sep 18, their foreign ministers said on Friday (Sep 11) in a joint press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

"The business track, which will be launched on Sep 18, 2020, will facilitate essential business and official travel for residents from both countries," said the statement.

This is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country, and will help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore, said MFA.

"The business track will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place," it added.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the SafeTravel website and the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website by Sep 18.

