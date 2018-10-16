Singapore, Jordan reaffirm warm, long-standing bilateral relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Jordan have reaffirmed their warm and long-standing bilateral ties, in a meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein on Monday (Oct 15).



DPM Teo, who visited Jordan from Oct 14 to Oct 15, had an audience with the King where they discussed ways to step up cooperation across various sectors and exchange best practices on strengthening social cohesion, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) in a press statement.

They also had a useful exchange of views on regional developments in the Middle East and Asia.



DPM Teo also visited the University of Jordan where he met its president, Dr Abdel-Kareem Al-Qudah.

"Both sides welcomed the increasing numbers of Singaporean students enrolled in the university and discussed collaboration in Islamic education," the PMO statement said, adding that DPM Teo toured the university's Faculty of Sharia and interacted with faculty and students.



Around 50 Singaporean students are currently pursuing tertiary education at the university.

DPM Teo also had a working lunch with senior Jordanian business leaders, where they had a discussion on economic developments in the country. Both sides agreed that there was potential for Singapore companies to collaborate in regional markets.



In the evening, DPM Teo attended a panel discussion and reception with more than 120 Singaporeans studying in Jordan, where they exchanged views on social issues and developments in Singapore.

DPM Teo also highlighted to the students the important role they played in contributing to the society.

DPM Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, visited Jordan with Minister for the Environment and Water Resources and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli, Senior Parliamentary Secretary (Foreign Affairs) (Trade and Industry) Dr Tan Wu Meng, as well as officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other agencies.

