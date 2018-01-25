Singapore leaders congratulate India on 69th Republic Day

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written congratulatory letters to their Indian counterparts ahead of the 69th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26), the Singapore Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday.

The day marks the date that India's Constitution came into effect, completing the nation's transition towards becoming an independent republic.

In a letter to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, Mdm Halimah said she was "confident that the close relations between Singapore and India will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come".

Mr Lee said in his letter to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this year’s celebrations are particularly meaningful as ASEAN Leaders will participate as chief guests at the Republic Day Parade.

The letters are reproduced in full below.

PRESIDENT HALIMAH YACOB'S LETTER



17 January 2018

His Excellency Ram Nath Kovind

President

Republic of India



Your Excellency,



On behalf of the people of Singapore, I would like to convey my best wishes to Your Excellency and the people of India on the occasion of India’s 69th Republic Day.



Singapore and India enjoy a strong friendship rooted in our two countries’ deep historical ties, vibrant economic and people-to-people linkages. I am confident that the close relations between Singapore and India will continue to grow from strength to strength in the years to come.



I wish Your Excellency good health and every success.



Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG'S LETTER



17 January 2018



His Excellency Narendra Modi

Prime Minister

Republic of India



Dear Prime Minister Modi,

My warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the Government of India on the 69th Republic Day.



This year’s celebrations are particularly meaningful as ASEAN Leaders will have the honour of participating as chief guests at the Republic Day Parade. There is much to celebrate as we mark the 25th anniversary of ASEAN-India Relations. The ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit is a good opportunity to take stock of our achievements and reaffirm our shared commitment towards deepening ties between India and ASEAN.

Singapore-India relations remain strong and multifaceted. Our economic ties are robust and we are working together in various areas including skills development and Smart Cities. I am confident that the bilateral relationship will further strengthen in the coming years.



I look forward to joining my fellow ASEAN Leaders in New Delhi for the Summit as well as the Republic Day Parade, and to welcoming Your Excellency to Singapore later this year.



Yours sincerely,

LEE HSIEN LOONG

