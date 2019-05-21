Singapore leaders congratulate Indonesian President Jokowi on re-election

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (May 21) congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo on his re-election at last month’s poll.

Mr Widodo claimed victory earlier on Tuesday after an official count showed the incumbent securing more than 85 million votes of a total of 154 million votes cast - about 55.5 per cent - in the Apr 17 election.



In his letter, Mr Lee expressed his “warmest congratulations” to Mr Widodo on winning his second term as president of the world’s third-largest democracy.

"The strong mandate you received reflects the trust that Indonesians have demonstrated in your continued leadership, and your vision to uplift the lives of all Indonesians," he said.

Mr Lee said that Singapore-Indonesia ties improved significantly during Mr Widodo's first term.

"We cooperated closely in many areas, including trade and investment, the digital economy, skills upgrading, tourism, and defence and security. Our relations are in excellent shape.

"I look forward to working closely with you to build on what we have achieved and to explore new opportunities for cooperation, for the benefit of our peoples."

Mr Lee wished Mr Widodo continued good health and success, adding that he is looking forward to meeting him at next month's ASEAN Summit in Bangkok.

BETTER FUTURE FOR INDONESIA

Mdm Halimah also congratulated Mr Widodo on Tuesday, saying his convincing victory is a "testament to the trust and confidence that the Indonesian people have in your leadership".

"I am certain that you will build on the strong foundations of your first term to create a better future for all Indonesians," she said in her letter.

Mdm Halimah also highlighted the excellent relationship between Singapore and Indonesia.

“Singapore and Indonesia have excellent relations, built on mutual respect and cooperation. Our people-to-people ties are deep and growing.

“I am confident that the ties between our two countries will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.”

Mr Widodo, also known as Jokowi, had held off declaring victory over his opponent Prabowo Subianto after unofficial results emerged last month, as his rival insisted he was the archipelago's next leader. Mr Prabowo, a retired general, has vowed to challenge the result in court.

