Singapore leaders congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on re-election

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Russian President Vladimir Putin, congratulating him on his re-election.

Mr Putin secured another six years in office on Monday (Mar 19) after a record election win, garnering 76.66 per cent of the votes.

In a letter dated Mar 21, Mdm Halimah invited Mr Putin to make a state visit to Singapore "at a mutually convenient time".



She noted that Singapore and Russia mark 50 years of diplomatic relations this year.

"Our countries enjoy excellent ties, underpinned by broad-based and mutually-beneficial cooperation. I am confident that the relations between our two countries and the friendship between our peoples will continue to grow in the next 50 years and beyond," wrote Mdm Halimah.

In his letter, Mr Lee offered his "warmest congratulations" to Mr Putin and invited him to the 13th East Asia Summit in November, which Singapore is hosting as ASEAN chair.

"Russia is a valuable dialogue partner of ASEAN, and I would like to take this opportunity to invite you to attend the summit," said Mr Lee.

He also noted that Singapore and Russia share "many common interests".

"Bilateral ties in areas such as trade, investment and training are growing, and we cooperate productively at international fora like the East Asia Summit, Asia-Europe Meeting, United Nations and Arctic Council," said Mr Lee.

"The High-Level Singapore-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission, co-chaired by two Deputy Prime Ministers, continues to play a key role in expanding cooperation," he continued.

"Negotiations on the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Singapore are making progress."

