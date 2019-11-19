Singapore leaders congratulate Sri Lanka's new president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

SINGAPORE: Singapore leaders have congratulated Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his election as the country’s new president, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Nov 19).

Mr Rajapaksa was victorious in Sri Lanka’s presidential election over the weekend with 52.25 per cent of the vote while his main rival, Sajith Premadasa of the ruling party, trailed at 41.99 per cent.

In her letter, President Halimah Yacob said President Rajapaksa’s victory demonstrated the "trust and confidence that Sri Lankans have" in his leadership.

“Singapore and Sri Lanka enjoy warm and longstanding ties, underpinned by our ever-growing economic and people-to-people cooperation,” said Mdm Halimah.

“I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the close relations between our two countries," she added.

In a separate letter, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Mr Rajapaksa’s presidency comes at a time of “momentous change and grave challenges around the world particularly for small countries like Sri Lanka and Singapore".

“I am confident that you will be able to steward Sri Lanka through these challenges ably, and that Sri Lanka will make progress in achieving lasting peace and prosperity under your Presidency,” said Mr Lee.

Mr Lee also noted Singapore and Sri Lanka’s warm relations and robust economic ties.

“I look forward to working with you to strengthen our bilateral relationship in the coming years,” he said.