Singapore leaders express condolences over Indonesia flash floods

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to express their condolences over the flash floods in Papua, Indonesia.

The floods, which hit late on Saturday, have killed least 77 people. Dozens more are missing.

Advertisement

In her letter dated Mar 18, Mdm Halimah said she is saddened to hear of the loss of lives, injuries and damage caused.

"Singapore stands in solidarity with Indonesia during this period. We are confident of Indonesia’s ability to overcome this unfortunate disaster," she wrote.

"Please let us know if Singapore can be of any assistance."



Advertisement

Advertisement

In his letter, Mr Lee said Singapore stands ready to help.

"On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and communities affected," he said.

“I have full confidence that the Indonesian government will manage the relief efforts with characteristic strength and fortitude,” Mr Lee added.

“We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the Indonesian people and are ready to help.”

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said its embassy in Jakarta is monitoring the situation closely, adding that there are so far no reports of Singaporeans affected by the flash floods.

It advised Singaporeans in the affected areas to monitor the local news closely, and to keep in touch with family and friends to let them know they are safe.

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance may contact the embassy or the MFA duty office at:

Singapore Embassy in Jakarta

Tel: +62-(21) 2995-0400 / +62-811 863-348

Email: singemb_jkt@mfa.sg

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Duty Office (24-hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg