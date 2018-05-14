Singapore leaders send condolences on bomb blasts in Indonesia

SINGAPORE: President Halimah Yacob and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong wrote to Indonesian President Joko Widodo with their condolences on the bomb attacks near three churches in Surabaya on Sunday (May 13).

Their letters are reproduced below:

LETTER FROM PRESIDENT HALIMAH YACOB TO PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO



His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia

13 May 2018

Your Excellency,

I am deeply saddened to learn of the bomb attacks that took place near three churches in Surabaya on 13 May 2018. On behalf of the people of Singapore, I convey our deepest condolences to the victims and their families. I wish those injured a speedy recovery.

Singapore strongly condemns such wanton attacks, which have led to the tragic loss of innocent lives and caused injuries to both civilians and the police. Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Indonesia during this time of grief.

Yours sincerely,

HALIMAH YACOB

LETTER FROM PRIME MINISTER LEE HSIEN LOONG TO PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO



13 May 2018

Dear President Jokowi,

I was shocked and saddened by the news of the bomb attacks in the vicinity of three churches in Surabaya on 13 May 2018. The attacks claimed innocent lives, and left many injured.



On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and wish the injured a swift recovery.



Singapore strongly condemns such senseless and callous acts of violence against civilians at places of worship. I am confident that the Indonesian Government will be able to deal with the situation decisively. Singapore stands ready to work with Indonesia to bring those responsible for such reprehensible acts of violence to justice. I am confident that the unity and resolve of the Indonesian people will not waver during this difficult time.

Yours sincerely,



LEE HSIEN LOONG



His Excellency Joko Widodo

President

Republic of Indonesia