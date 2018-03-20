Singapore leaders send condolences over passing of former Vietnam PM Phan Van Khai

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan have written to their Vietnamese counterparts to convey their condolences over the death of former Vietnam Prime Minister Phan Van Khai, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday (Mar 20).

Mr Khai died last Saturday at the age of 84. The Vietnamese government did not detail the cause of his death in its statement announcing it, although his health has reportedly been ailing for several weeks.

A Soviet-trained economist from southern Vietnam, Khai held office for nine years starting in 1997, a period of reform that saw Vietnam transform into one of Southeast Asia's fastest growing economies.



In his letter to Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Mr Lee said Mr Khai was "instrumental in accelerating economic reforms" in Vietnam when he was Prime Minister.

"He played a key role in Vietnam’s drive towards global economic integration, including leading Vietnam’s efforts to join the World Trade Organization, and his efforts laid a solid foundation for Vietnam’s remarkable economic development over the past decade," he wrote in the letter.

Mr Lee also said that Mr Khai contributed greatly to the close relations between Singapore and Vietnam, noting that the Connectivity Framework Agreement between the countries was first mooted during Mr Khai's official visit to Singapore in March, 2004.

"I recall the warm hospitality that Mr Khai accorded to me when I made my introductory visit to Vietnam as Prime Minister in December 2004," he added.

In his letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh, Dr Balakrishnan also said that Mr Khai oversaw one of Vietnam’s fastest and most stable economic growth periods during his nine years as Prime Minister.

"He was dedicated to the reform of his country, and had helped further closer relations between Singapore and Vietnam. His contributions to Vietnam’s development and the partnership between our countries will be remembered long after his passing," he wrote in the letter.