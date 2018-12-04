Singapore lodges 'strong protest' over extension to Johor Bahru port limits

SINGAPORE: Singapore has lodged a "strong protest" with the Malaysian government over its move to extend the Johor Bahru port limits "in a manner which encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas", said Singapore's Ministry of Transport (MOT) in a media statement on Tuesday (Dec 4).



Changes to the port limits were announced through Malaysia's Federal Government Gazette on Oct 25, 2018, in a document published by the Attorney General's Chambers.

Singapore said it has requested that Malaysia refrain from taking any further unilateral action, and to amend the gazette notification "to reflect the sovereignty of Singapore over the waters in question".

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore has also issued a circular on Nov 30, instructing ship masters and owners of vessels to disregard Malaysia’s gazette notification.



Singapore's Transport Ministry added that Malaysian vessels - from the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and Marine Department Malaysia - have repeatedly intruded into Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas over the past two weeks.

"Singapore has protested the unauthorised movements of, and purported assertions of sovereignty by these vessels, which are inconsistent with international law," said the MOT statement.

"The Republic of Singapore Navy and the Police Coast Guard are safeguarding the sovereignty of Singapore territorial waters and enforcing the security of these waters on a 24/7 basis. Singapore will not hesitate to take firm action against intrusions and unauthorised activities in our waters."

The statement added that the actions by Malaysia are "a serious violation of Singapore’s sovereignty and international law".

"These actions are unconducive to good bilateral relations, cause confusion for the international shipping community, and lead to increased navigational and safety risks for all parties," MOT said.



"Singapore stands ready to engage with Malaysia to resolve these matters amicably, in accordance with international law."

