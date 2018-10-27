Singapore lowers 2030 water consumption target to 130 litres

SINGAPORE: Singapore is planning to further reduce water usage among households, Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean announced on Saturday (Oct 27).



Singapore will get households to cut daily consumption of water to 130 litres per person by 2030, down from the previous target of 140 litres, Mr Teo said at a celebration to mark the 10th anniversary of the Marina Barrage.



"Generations of Singaporeans understand our neverending search to assure our own future and are prepared to pay the price, so that we can have water security and no one can ever threaten our survival through water," he said.



National water agency PUB has rolled out initiatives to help Singapore households save water such as a smart shower that shows you how much water you are using, and an app that monitors water consumption and sends alerts if it goes up, he added.



Singapore's household water consumption has already fallen, in the wake of stronger water conservation efforts and recent water price hikes.



In 2009, the average household water consumption was 155 litres per person per day; by 2017, it was down to 143 litres per person per day, just 3 litres shy of the initial 2030 target.



To boost water security, Mr Teo said the government is planning for the long-term and investing in more infrastructure.



This includes a new desalination plant near Marina Reservoir set to be ready by 2020, which can treat both seawater and freshwater.

