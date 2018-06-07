Singapore makes import, export exemptions for North Koreans heading to Trump-Kim summit

SINGAPORE: Singapore has announced certain exemptions relating to the import and export of goods for the North Korean delegation who will be attending the upcoming summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

A trade ban with North Korea has been in place since last November.

However, for the purpose of the summit, some restrictions will be temporary lifted, allowing the import, export or transhipment of goods by the North Korean delegation for the purpose of preparing for or conducting the summit.

The exemptions will be in force between Jun 9 and Jun 14, according to a public order published in the Government Gazette online on Thursday (Jun 7).

The announcement follows a UN Security Council decision last month to lift a travel ban on North Korean officials for the Jun 12 summit and preparatory meetings.

As part of its preparations for the summit, Singapore had earlier designated two parts of the city as “special event areas” between Jun 10 and 14.

One of these areas is Sentosa Island in the south, where the summit is scheduled to take place. The other is the area around Shangri-La Hotel.

Authorities have also said that travellers arriving at and departing from Singapore during the summit should expect flight delays as airspace will be restricted.