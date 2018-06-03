Singapore, Malaysia agree to strengthen bilateral defence relationship

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia affirmed warm and long-standing defence relations, as the countries' defence ministers met on Sunday (Jun 3), a press release from Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said.

Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and newly-appointed Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu met on the sidelines of the 17th Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), in their first official meeting.

The ministers noted the good progress made in bilateral defence relations, such as the recent conduct of a new bilateral exercise between the two Air Forces.



"In addition, Dr Ng and Mr Mohamad affirmed both countries’ cooperation in various regional multilateral platforms, such as the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the ADMM-Plus, and the Five Power Defence Arrangements (FPDA). They also discussed regional challenges such as the situation in the Rakhine State," the press release said.



Mr Mohamad is visiting Singapore from Jun 1 to Jun 3 to attend the 17th SLD. As part of his visit, he also called on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

He also met the FPDA Defence Ministers at an informal breakfast hosted by Dr Ng.



