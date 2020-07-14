Singapore, Malaysia targeting to start cross-border travel from Aug 10 for some residents, business visitors

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia have set Aug 10 as the target date to start cross-border travel between the two countries for some residents and business travellers.

Both countries have agreed to implement two schemes – the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement, said a joint statement issued on Tuesday (Jul 14) by Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein.

The Reciprocal Green Lane will allow travel between Singapore and Malaysia for "essential business and official purposes".

Eligible travellers will have to abide by the prevailing COVID-19 prevention and public health measures agreed upon by both countries, including swab tests. They will also have to submit a "controlled itinerary" to the receiving country, and adhere to this itinerary during their visit, the statement said.



The Periodic Commuting Arrangement will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country, to enter that country for work.

After at least three consecutive months in their country of work, they can return to their home country for a "short-term home leave", the statement said. They can then return to their country of work to continue work for at least another three consecutive months.

These travellers will also have to abide by COVID-19 measures.



Officials of both countries are still finalising the standard operating procedures of both the Reciprocal Green Lane and Periodic Commuting Arrangement schemes, the statement said.

The requirements, health protocols and application process involved for entry and exit into Malaysia and Singapore will be published 10 days before the Aug 10 targeted start date of the two schemes.

“Malaysia and Singapore have also agreed to develop other appropriate schemes for the cross-border movement of people including a daily cross-border commuting proposal for work purposes for travellers from both countries, while taking into account the required health protocols and available medical resources in both countries to ensure the safety of the citizens of both sides,” the statement said.

"This will allow both sides to progressively restore cross-border people-to-people interaction and economic exchanges," it added.



