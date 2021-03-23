Singapore, Malaysia to work towards recognising COVID-19 vaccine certificates, 'progressively restore' cross-border travel

SINGAPORE: Singapore and Malaysia have reaffirmed their commitment to work towards recognising each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates, with a view towards facilitating cross-border travel in the future.

"The operational details of the Reciprocal Recognition of Vaccine Certificate between Malaysia and Singapore, including the detailed requirements, health protocols, and application process involved for entry and exit into Malaysia and Singapore will be further deliberated and finalised by both parties," said both countries' foreign affairs ministries in a joint statement on Tuesday (Mar 23).

Singapore Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Putrajaya on Tuesday.

"The two ministers had a constructive discussion on their respective national vaccination roll-out plans which are underway in Malaysia and Singapore, and how this could facilitate cross-border travel between both countries in the near future," said the joint statement.

The countries reaffirmed their commitment to continue with their COVID-19 vaccination programmes to inoculate long-term residents, including Malaysians residing in Singapore and Singaporeans residing in Malaysia.

The neighbours also remain committed to "progressively restore" cross-border travel for other groups of travellers, in addition to the reciprocal green lane and periodic commuting arrangement, said the statement.

Singapore and Malaysia will take into account the COVID-19 situation on both sides and ensure the "public health and safety of the residents of both countries".

Both ministers also discussed convening the 10th Leaders' Retreat, which will be hosted by Singapore this year, and agreed to work towards restarting face-to-face bilateral engagements.

The joint statement said the ministers looked forward to "strengthening cooperation to stimulate recovery from the effects of the global pandemic".

Dr Balakrishnan visited Brunei on Monday, and returned to Singapore before he travelled to Malaysia on Tuesday.

