Measures for Singapore-Malaysia travel include minimum 7-day stay-home notice, COVID-19 test

SINGAPORE: Malaysia citizens and permanent residents with Singapore work passes who are eligible to enter Singapore under the Periodic Commuting Arrangement (PCA) must serve a stay-home notice of at least seven days and take a COVID-19 swab test.

These were among the measures detailed by the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) on Saturday (Aug 1), following an agreement between the two countries to open applications for cross-border travel on Aug 10.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The PCA will allow Singapore and Malaysia residents who hold long-term immigration passes for business and work purposes in the other country to enter that country for work.

They have to remain in the destination country for at least 90 days before returning for home leave.

Travellers under this arrangement can only enter or exit via the two land checkpoints - at Woodlands or Tuas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PCA applications, which open from noon on Aug 10, have to be submitted by the employer on behalf of their workers at least seven days before their entry.

The other cross-border travel scheme - the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) - is for shorter-term travel of up to 14 days, for essential business and official travel.

Before making their journey, RGL travellers must apply for a SafeTravel Pass, said the ICA on its website. This must be sponsored by a Singapore-based company or a government agency.

PERIODIC COMMUTING ARRANGEMENT

For those approved to enter Singapore under the PCA, they have to serve a stay-home notice of at least seven days, said ICA.

Currently, all travellers entering Singapore must serve a 14-day stay-home notice.

The stay-home notice under PCA must be served in hotels, serviced apartments or single-occupancy residences, said ICA.

"Cohorting is only allowed up to four pax, provided that the employees arrive in Singapore on the same day and are under the same PCA application," it added.



After clearing immigration in Singapore, these travellers must take their personal transport, private buses that only ferry Malaysian passengers who are serving stay-home notice, or taxis and private-hire cars directly from the checkpoint to their declared stay-home notice accommodation.

They must not take public trains or buses.

Employees can start work and take public transportation only after they test negative for COVID-19.

Employers or employees will bear the cost of the swab test and accommodation during the stay-home period.

More details on the PCA can be found here.

RECIPROCAL GREEN LANE

Apart from crossing land checkpoints, travellers under the RGL can travel between airports in Singapore and Malaysia which have non-stop flight routes.

Travellers have to take a COVID-19 test within 72 hours from departure, and obtain a certificate of having tested negative from an accredited laboratory. This certificate must be presented at the country of arrival.

Another swab test will be done upon arrival, and travellers must stay in the declared accommodation until negative results are released.

When they are declared free of COVID-19, travellers can then continue on a pre-declared controlled itinerary.

"The host company or government agency is responsible for monitoring the traveller’s adherence to the controlled itinerary," said ICA.



Travellers without a valid SafeTravel Pass will be refused entry into Singapore.



More details on the RGL can be found here.



Before the COVID-19 restrictions, more than 300,000 people travel across the Causeway daily, making it one of the busiest overland border crossings in the region.

Singapore and Malaysia had been in discussions to resume some travel, as both sides gradually restart their economies.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram