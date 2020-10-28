Singapore energy agency to increase cooperation with Malaysia, Hong Kong counterparts

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Energy Market Authority (EMA) signed memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with Malaysia's energy commission, Suruhanjaya Tenaga (ST) as well as Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) on Wednesday (Oct 28).

EMA's MOU with ST was signed on the sidelines of the 13th Singapore International Energy Week (SIEW). It aims to "strengthen bilateral cooperation" in the energy sector, said both parties in a media release.

"The MOU provides a framework for both organisations to enhance knowledge sharing and technical cooperation in the planning and reliability of gas and electricity systems, regulation of wholesale and retail electricity markets; and cooperation at multilateral meetings," added the media release.



The first activity as part of the MOU will be a virtual dialogue between EMA and ST to discuss the challenges and impact of COVID-19 on the energy sectors in Singapore and Malaysia. This will be held in the first half of next year.

"This MOU will strengthen the exchanges between EMA and ST. I look forward to closer collaboration on issues of mutual interest, such as greater integration of renewable energy into our national grids," said EMA chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun.

ST chief executive officer Razib Dawood called the collaboration a "win-win" for both countries.

"The industry landscape as a whole is becoming more challenging than ever, especially post COVID-19," said Mr Dawood. "We look forward to a greater relationship with our peer in Singapore and we are sure that this will be a win-win collaboration for both countries.

BUILDING A RESILIENT ENERGY SYSTEM

EMA's MOU with Hong Kong's Electrical and Mechanical Services Department (EMSD) will provide a framework to promote cooperation and sharing of regulatory practices in three key areas, said both parties in a separate press release. The MOU was signed virtually on the sidelines of SIEW.

These areas include electricity, gas systems and markets, renewable energy and cooperation at multilateral forums.

"Activities between the two agencies will include knowledge and experience sharing, and technical cooperation involving training and exchange programmes between EMA and EMSD," said the media release.

EMSD director Eric Pang noted that the MOU would strengthen EMA and EMSD's partnership on "sharing of knowledge and experience in energy related areas".