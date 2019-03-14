Singapore-Malaysia maritime dispute: Both sides agree to suspend overlapping port limits

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Singapore on Thursday (Mar 14) agreed to mutually suspend the implementation of their overlapping port limits, as part of measures announced to dial down tensions in their maritime dispute.

Other measures announced include the suspension of commercial activities in the area and an agreement to not anchor government vessels, said the foreign ministers of both countries in a joint press statement.

On top of that, Singapore and Malaysia vessels will operate in the area “in accordance with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)".

“The relevant agencies on both sides will work out practical modalities to avoid untoward incidents in the area,” the statement said.

The port limits in effect prior to Oct 25 and Dec 6 will apply.



Moreover, both sides have agreed to establish a committee chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Chee Wee Kiong and the Secretary-General of the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Shahrul Ikram Yaakob for boundary delimitation.

This committee will ensure the implementation of the recommendations stated within one month, and that negotiations for maritime boundary delimitation in the area will commence within one month following such implementation.

Singapore’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and his Malaysian counterpart Saifuddin Abdullah met in Putrajaya on Thursday morning where they outlined their commitment to resolve the maritime issues surrounding the port limits of both countries.

The statement added that the measures taken “shall be without prejudice” to the respective maritime boundary claims in the area.

In the event that the committee is unable to reach an amicable solution on delimitation, Malaysia and Singapore may mutually agree to resort to an appropriate international third-party dispute settlement procedure on terms to be mutually agreed by the parties, the statement added.

Singapore and Malaysia are embroiled in a maritime dispute after Malaysia extended its Johor Bahru port limits in a manner which, according to the Singapore government, "encroaches into Singapore's territorial waters off Tuas".

Singapore has also protested "provocative acts" by Malaysia in recent months including intrusions by Malaysian government vessels into Singapore territory, and a visit by Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian to a Malaysian vessel parked in Singapore waters.

The two foreign ministers said in the statement that the measures were vital to de-escalate the situation on the ground, and pave the way for maritime boundary delimitation in the area.

The measures were implemented following a report submitted by the working group headed by Mr Chee and Mr Shahrul.