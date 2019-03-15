Measures to de-escalate Singapore-Malaysia maritime tension first step in long journey: Vivian Balakrishnan

PUTRAJAYA: The agreement between Singapore and Malaysia to implement measures to de-escalate the maritime dispute was a positive move, but it is only one step in a long journey to resolve bilateral issues, said Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday (Mar 14).



Dr Balakrishnan was speaking to Singapore media after holding a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart, Mr Saifuddin Abdullah at Putrajaya, where the pair announced an agreement to implement five measures proposed by a working group set up by both countries.



The measures include suspending the implementation of overlapping port limits, suspending commercial activities in the area and an agreement not to anchor government vessels there.

Both sides also agreed to establish a committee for boundary delimitation, which will ensure the implementation of the measures within one month. After that, negotiations for maritime boundary delimitation in the area will begin.





If the measures are implemented, Dr Balakrishnan said the Malaysian vessels will have to leave the area and the situation will “revert to what it was”.



“The main objective here is to de-escalate the situation on the ground, make sure you lower the risks of untoward accidents.

"Once that gets done, then you set the environment right and then we can commence negotiations for delimitation,” he noted.



He added: “But you can’t have negotiations if there are things happening on the ground, or there is tension and there is a very real risk of collision or accidents. So this is an important first step but it is only a first step and it is a long journey.”

Malaysia had on Oct 25 gazetted an extension of its Johor Bahru port limits in a manner which Singapore said encroaches into its territorial waters off Tuas.



On Dec 6, Singapore extended its port limits off Tuas, and said it will not hesitate to take "firm actions" against the intrusion of Malaysian government vessels in its waters.



Singapore had also protested "provocative acts" by Malaysia in recent months, including a visit by Johor Chief Minister Osman Sapian to a Malaysian vessel parked in Singapore waters.



If the measures are implemented, the port limits will revert to the situation before Oct 25. Dr Balakrishnan said Singapore will continue to patrol those areas in accordance with Singapore laws and the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.



He added that if Malaysia does not respect or abide by the measures stated in Thursday’s joint press statement, then Singapore will not commence boundary negotiations.



“It is very clear cut that we’ve agreed on five items. The first four items need to be fulfilled in their entirety, then we can commence negotiations," he said.

"Let’s see how things work out over the days and weeks to come.”

