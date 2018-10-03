Singapore, Malaysia reaffirm warm defence relations

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen and visiting Malaysian Deputy Minister for Defence Liew Chin Tong have reaffirmed the bilateral defence relationship between both countries.



Mr Liew called on Dr Ng on Wednesday morning (Oct 3). Both ministers exchanged views on the bilateral and multilateral defence cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.

They also discussed the regions's ongoing geopolitical and security developments, said Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a media release.



Mr Liew was later hosted to lunch by Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How (right) and Permanent Secretary for Defence Chan Yeng Kit (left) hosting Malaysian Deputy Defence Minister Liew Chin Tong (centre) for lunch. (Photo: MINDEF)

Mr Liew, who is here on a two-day visit, also stopped by SAFRA Punggol on Wednesday morning. On Thursday, he will deliver the keynote speech at the 2018 Southeast Asia Counter-Terrorism Symposium, organised by the S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Mr Liew's visit underscores the "warm and long-standing" bilateral defence relations between Singapore and Malaysia, said MINDEF.

It noted that the armed forces of both countries interact regularly across a wide range of bilateral activities, including military exercises, visits and exchanges.

"They also cooperate extensively on multilateral platforms, including the Five Powers Defence Arrangements (FPDA), ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and ADMM-Plus, as well as the Malacca Straits Patrol," said MINDEF.



"These interactions have strengthened mutual understanding and professional ties between personnel of both armed forces."