Singapore manufacturing output rose 11.1% in May

SINGAPORE: Singapore's manufacturing output increased 11.1 per cent in May from a year ago, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Tuesday (Jun 26).

May's jump continues an upward trend after manufacturing output increased by 9.1 per cent in April.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.4 per cent last month.

Electronics output expanded 17.1 per cent in May compared to the same month a year ago, said EDB. The semiconductors segment recorded a "robust growth" of 26.9 per cent, while the rest of electronics segments recorded a fall in output.

Cumulatively, the electronics cluster's output increased 16.9 per cent from January to May this year, compared to the same period last year, said EDB.

Biomedical manufacturing output rose 17.7 per cent last month compared to a year ago, added EDB. Pharmaceutical segments grew 19.2 per cent, while the medical technology segment also rose 14.3 per cent.

On a year-to-date basis, the biomedical manufacturing cluster’s output increased 3.2 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, it added.

Output from precision engineering grew 0.8 per cent in May compared to a year ago. The machinery and systems segment grew 2.2 per cent due to higher production of process control equipment and back-end semiconductor equipment, the agency said.

However, the precision modules and components segment contracted 1.6 per cent with lower production of dies, moulds, tools, jigs and fixture.

On a year-to-date basis, the precision engineering cluster grew 9.9 per cent, compared to the same period last year.



There was growth in other clusters too, with the chemicals cluster's output increasing 8.6 per cent. Growth in chemicals was led by the petrochemicals segment which grew 19.6 per cent, on the back of increased production capacities.

Meanwhile the transport engineering cluster grew 3 per cent in May. Growth was mainly attributed to the aerospace segment, which grew 11.6 per cent on the back of higher volume of repair and maintenance work from commercial airline.



However, the marine & offshore engineering and land transport segments contracted 0.6 per cent and 15.1 per cent respectively.



In addition, general manufacturing output increased 5.2 per cent on a year-to-year basis last month.

