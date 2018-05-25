Singapore's manufacturing output rose 9.1% in April; continues expansion

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s manufacturing output rose 9.1 per cent in April from a year ago, according to figures released by the Economic Development Board (EDB) on Friday (May 25).

April's jump continues an upward trend after manufacturing output increased by a revised 6.1 per cent year-on-year in March.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, manufacturing output increased 0.2 per cent last month.

Electronics output expanded 11.3 per cent in April compared to the same month a year ago, said EDB. The semiconductors and computer peripherals segments recorded output growth of 15.4 per cent and 7.6 per cent respectively, while the rest of the electronic segments registered output declines.

Cumulatively, the electronics cluster’s output increased 17.1 per cent from January to April this year, compared to the same period last year, said EDB.



Output from the precision engineering cluster grew 7.2 per cent in April compared to a year ago. The machinery & systems segment grew 7.7 per cent, on account of the higher production of process control equipment, refrigerating systems and semiconductor-related equipment, the agency said.

The precision modules & components segment increased 6.3 per cent with higher production of metal precision components that support the electronics industry. Additionally, production of other fabricated metal products such as those used in the oil and gas industry registered an increase.

On a year-to-date basis, the precision engineering cluster grew 12.2 per cent, compared to the same period last year.

There was growth in other clusters too, with the chemicals cluster's output increasing 12.4 per cent year-on-year and output of the transport engineering cluster going up 8.3 per cent, said EDB.

For the chemicals cluster, growth was led by the petrochemicals segment which posted robust growth of 27.1 per cent, due in part to the low base last year when some plants were shut for maintenance.

The transport engineering cluster’s growth was mainly attributed to the aerospace and land transport segments, which expanded 22.2 per cent and 10.2 per cent respectively. However, the marine & offshore engineering segment contracted 5.8 per cent.



Biomedical manufacturing output rose 8.2 per cent last month. Pharmaceuticals output grew 10.7 per cent on the back of higher production in pharmaceutical and biological products while the medical technology segment increased 2.5 per cent, said EDB.

On a year-to-date basis, the biomedical manufacturing cluster increased 0.3 per cent compared to the same period a year ago, it added.



Data from the Ministry of Trade and Industry released earlier on Thursday showed the economy logging a better-than-expected 4.4 per cent growth over the January to March period. The manufacturing sector remained the key growth driver, although the services sector also showed an uptick.

