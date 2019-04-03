Singapore Media Exchange expands to include new media and marketplace partners

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Media Exchange (SMX) has brought on board seven new media publishers and marketplace owners.

"This expansion will offer advertisers a one-stop selection of programmatic brand-safe options to reach top-quality audiences across Southeast Asia, including exclusive access to premium formats," said SMX in its statement on Wednesday (Apr 3).

Advertisement

The partners are Viu in Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines, Carousell in Singapore, Mudah and Blaze Digital by Astro in Malaysia, Sanook and Kaidee in Thailand and GMA New Media in the Philippines.

SMX, which started operations in May 2018, is an advertising exchange set up by media companies Singapore Press Holdings and Mediacorp.



"These regional partnerships I believe will propel SMX towards a strong regional offering that reinforces our ability to provide buyers with rich audiences, precision targeting and innovative ad formats while making the supply accessible with more buying options and across bidders," said Hari Shankar, chief executive officer of SMX.

SMX has also appointed Rahul Raj, a former Programmatic Director in the Dentsu Aegis Network, as its Programmatic Market Development Director.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He will help SMX work with brands and agencies across Singapore to meet their programmatic demand and drive further adoption for premium programmatic as an above-the-line channel.

