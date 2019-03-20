Singapore Mint launches Bicentennial-themed medallions, banknote replicas

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Mint has launched a range of Bicentennial-themed collectibles, including medallions and banknote replicas, to mark 200 years since Sir Stamford Raffles landed in Singapore.

One of the highlights is a ½ oz 999.9 Fine Gold Proof Medallion with a Swarovski crystal insert, which retails at S$1,400. A silver 1oz version is available at S$120.



Advertisement

They are part of a series of four medallions under the Sir Stamford Raffles Medallions range, said The Singapore Mint in a media release on Wednesday (Mar 20).



The Sir Stamford Raffles ½ oz 999.9 Fine Gold Proof Medallion with Swarovski Crystal, and Sir Stamford Raffles 1 oz 999 Fine Silver Proof Medallion with Swarovski Crystal. (Photo: The Singapore Mint)

The Sir Stamford Raffles ¼ oz 999 Fine Silver Proof-Like Medallion. (Photo: The Singapore Mint)

There is also a Sir Stamford Raffles 1 gram 999.9 Fine Gold Proof-Like Medallion, which retails at S$138, and a series of banknote replicas and currency collectibles which trace Singapore's history of pre-independence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Sir Stamford Raffles 1 gram 999.9 Fine Gold Proof-Like Medallion. (Photo: The Singapore Mint)

The replicas features the $10,000 banknote, minted in 1g 999 Fine Gold and 8gm 999 Fine Silver.



Replicas of $10,000 banknotes depicting Queen Elizabeth II (left) and King George VI. (Photo: The Singapore Mint)

The collectibles will be available for sale at The Singapore Mint’s booth at the Singapore International Coin Fair 2019, held from Mar 22 to 24 at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

They can also be purchased on the Singapore Mint website.