14 new COVID-19 community cases in Singapore, including 2 unlinked infections

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 14 new COVID-19 cases in the community as of noon on Thursday (Jun 24), including two with no links to previous cases.

Of the 12 new community infections linked to previous cases, 11 were already in quarantine and one was detected through surveillance testing, said the Ministry Of Health (MOH).

There were also nine imported cases, all of which had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore. Four are returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 23 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Thursday night, said MOH.



STAY-HOME NOTICE SHORTENED FOR TRAVELLERS FROM HIGHER-RISK COUNTRIES

The Health Ministry has shortened the stay-home notice period for new travellers from higher-risk countries or regions, it announced on Wednesday.

Travellers from places classified as higher-risk will now serve a 14-day stay-home notice, down from 21 days.

All countries and regions are considered higher-risk except Australia, Brunei Darussalam, Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China and New Zealand.



These travellers will be required to test themselves regularly with self-administered antigen rapid test (ART) kits in addition to the existing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The decision was based on updated evidence on the "emerging variant of concern" gathered over the past month, including its incubation period, MOH said.



As of Thursday, Singapore has reported 62,493 COVID-19 cases.



