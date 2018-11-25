Singapore MPs to participate in international hearing on fake news in London

SINGAPORE: Three Members of Parliament (MP) from Singapore will participate in an international hearing on fake news and disinformation in London on Tuesday (Nov 27).

In a press release on Friday, the Singapore Parliament said the representatives are Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, Senior Parliamentary Secretary to the Ministry of National Development Sun Xueling and MP for Aljunied GRC Pritam Singh.

They will attend The International Grand Committee Hearing on Fake News and Disinformation.

The trio, who have also been members of the Select Committee on Deliberate Online Falsehoods, are expected to be joined by parliamentarians from the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, Argentina, Brazil, Latvia and Australia.

The committee is co-led by the UK House of Commons Select Committee for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, and the Canadian Standing Committee on Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics.

In a statement on its website, the UK Parliament said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had been invited to appear at the hearing but had turned down the invitation. Facebook’s vice president of policy solutions Richard Allan will attend instead.

"The Committee still believes that Mark Zuckerberg is the appropriate person to answer important questions about data privacy, safety, security and sharing. The recent New York Times investigation raises further questions about how recent data breaches were allegedly dealt with within Facebook, and when the senior leadership team became aware of the breaches and the spread of Russian disinformation." the statement added.

