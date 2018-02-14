Mufti of Singapore wishes Chinese community a happy Lunar New Year

SINGAPORE: Mufti of Singapore Dr Mohamed Fatris Bakaram has wished the Chinese community in Singapore a happy and prosperous Lunar New Year.

"On behalf of the Singapore Muslim community, it gives me great pleasure to take this opportunity to wish the Chinese community in Singapore a happy and prosperous Lunar New Year," Dr Fatris wrote in a letter on Wednesday (Feb 14) that was released to the media.

"We are truly blessed with the gift of peace, prosperity and strong friendship bonds between people of all faith communities and ethnic groups in Singapore," he added.

Dr Fatris highlighted that Singapore's "good social cohesion and relations" did not simply happen on its own. He added that Singaporeans can be thankful to have faith and community leaders who are champions of peace and harmony, and who work "tirelessly to nurture and enhance the harmonious social environment that we all enjoy today".



He also highlighted that Singapore's culture of building upon the legacy of pioneer leaders is "slowly but surely" taking root among younger leaders and activists within the community.

Dr Fatris noted that many activities have been organised to bring youths from diverse cultures together, giving the example of an event held at the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore's (MUIS) Harmony Centre last week.

"This active exchange between faith groups heightens the awareness of the rich cultural commonalities between the diverse communities. In conjunction with the United Nations’ World Interfaith Harmony Week, a tour of the Buddhist, Christian and Islamic places of worship was organised to deepen understanding and break down walls of misunderstanding that may exist," he said.



He concluded by stressing the importance of the Muslim community standing united with the rest.

"As part of the larger Singapore family, we stand united with all other communities to continue to build a cohesive and thriving Singapore for future generations," he said.

"May this Lunar New Year bring greater hope, prosperity and blessings to all."