Singapore Navy participates in Rim of the Pacific Exercise off Hawaii

SINGAPORE: The Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) is participating in the biennial Rim of the Pacific Exercise (Ex RIMPAC) in the waters off Hawaii, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a press release on Saturday (Jul 21).

RSN's Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious, with an embarked Sikorsky S-70B Seahawk naval helicopter, is participating in the world's largest international maritime exercise along with multinational warships, said MINDEF.

Running from Jun 28 to Aug 3, this year's exercise involves assets from 24 other countries including 45 ships, five submarines, about 200 aircraft and 25,000 personnel, said the ministry.

The RSN has undertaken leadership roles as Commander Task Unit in the Expeditionary Strike Group as well as Commander Task Group for anti-submarine warfare in this year’s exercise, it added.

Comprising RSS Tenacious, Australia’s HMAS Toowoomba, Malaysia’s KD Lekiu, Peru’s BAP Ferre, South Korea’s ROKS Dae Jo Young, and the United States' USS Sterett, the RSN’s Task Unit will conduct training and scenario-based missions across the surface, air and sub-surface dimensions of naval warfare.

Taking on duties as Commander Task Group, the RSN will also lead Peru’s BAP Ferre, Chile’s CNS Lynch, the US’ USS Lake Erie and USS William P Lawrence, as well as multinational helicopters and aircraft in the conduct of anti-submarine warfare training.

One of the two Harpoon missiles launched from the RSN's Formidable-class frigate RSS Tenacious, in a simultaneous time-on-target harpoon surface-to-surface live missile firing conducted by the RSN. (Photo: MINDEF)

Meanwhile, on Jul 20, the RSS Tenacious also conducted a successful simultaneous time-on-target harpoon surface-to-surface live missile firing, which involved the firing of two missiles to hit a target at the same time, said MINDEF.

In the ministry's news release, Commanding Officer of RSS Tenacious Lieutenant Colonel Lee Jan highlighted the value of the RSN’s participation in large-scale exercises like the Ex RIMPAC.

"Exercise RIMPAC is a useful platform for the RSN to train with established navies from around the world and hone our warfare capabilities," said the commanding officer. "With the involvement of many air and sea platforms, participation in this exercise allows the RSN to improve our interoperability with partner navies and to better understand how they operate."

"Most importantly, the exercise gives us the opportunity to forge friendships and build closer cooperation with the multinational navies involved.”

Commenting on RSS Tenacious’ participation in the exercise, Commander of the US Third Fleet Vice Admiral John D Alexander said the exercise was an opportunity to build "invaluable relationships".

“We are all maritime nations, we all prosper through trade, and the majority of the trade goes through the Indo-Pacific region," he said. "Exercise RIMPAC is an opportunity to build invaluable relationships and partnerships."

"The relationships we are building here with Singapore and many others will enable us to work together to provide disaster relief, combat piracy, or conduct a wide range of maritime contingency operations when the need arises.”

This is the sixth Ex RIMPAC that the RSN has participated in over the last 10 years.