NCID healthcare workers get second COVID-19 vaccine dose

SINGAPORE: Thirty-nine out of 40 healthcare workers from the National Centre of Infectious Diseases (NCID) who were the first to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in Singapore received their second dose this week, NCID said on Thursday (Jan 21).

The staff members had received the first dose of the vaccine on Dec 30.

The second jabs were administered on Tuesday and Wednesday, which is about 21 days after their first dose, and within the recommended 18 to 24 days for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

NCID executive director Prof Leo Yee Sin also got her second dose. One member of staff is unable to receive the second dose of the vaccine due to medical reasons unrelated to the vaccine, the centre said.



"The vaccination exercise is still ongoing and the take up has been encouraging so far," said NCID in response to queries from CNA.

None of the staff who have received the first dose of the vaccine to date have reported adverse effects, the centre said. The most common side effect is soreness in the arm at the injection site, which eased in a few days.

NCID Senior Staff Nurse Sarah Lim, who was the first person in Singapore to get inoculated, said that she felt soreness where she was injected but has been fine otherwise.



Her daily routines have not been affected, she said.

"I still carry out my regular exercises daily and even tonight I am not going to skip my workout. The workout means a lot to me in order to keep fit."

She also said she was happy to have completed both doses of the vaccine.

"There is nothing to be afraid of and I am living proof with no side effects after the 30 minutes of observation ... I would encourage friends or relatives to go for it unless they have a medical condition and should then check with their doctors first before receiving the vaccine," she said.

Since Dec 30, vaccinations have been rolled out for all healthcare workers, along with essential workers such as those in the aviation sector. Political leaders such as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat have also got their first doses.

Vaccinations will start for members of the public from next month at vaccination centres, polyclinics and clinics around Singapore, starting with seniors above the age of 70.

