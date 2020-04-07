Singapore reports 106 new cases of COVID-19, with 52 linked to existing clusters

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported 106 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Apr 7), bringing the national total to 1,481, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

Three of the new cases are imported.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the locally transmitted cases, 52 have been traced to known clusters while 10 are linked to other cases.

A total of 39 cases are linked to clusters at foreign worker dormitories.

MOH also announced that 33 more patients have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CIRCUIT BREAKER MEASURES BEGIN



A month-long "circuit breaker" initiative to break the transmission cycle of COVID-19 took effect on Tuesday. All workplaces in Singapore except for those providing essential services, such as supermarkets, have been ordered shut. The nearly 5,000 restaurants in Singapore are also only allowed to provide takeaway and delivery services until May 4.

On Tuesday, a man was charged for breaching his stay-home notice to deliver newspapers - the first charging of its kind. For breaching the order, he could be jailed for six months, fined up to S$10,000 or both.

BILL ALLOWING SPECIAL GE ARRANGEMENTS

On Tuesday, a Bill was introduced in Parliament allowing for special arrangements to be made should a General Election (GE) be held amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Introducing the Parliamentary Elections (COVID-19 Special Arrangements) Bill on Tuesday, Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing said the Bill forms part of the Elections Department's contingency planning for the next GE, which has to be held by Apr 14, 2021.

"It is not related to the timing of the General Election. The Prime Minister will decide when to call the election, taking into account the challenges confronting our country, including the evolving COVID-19 situation," ​​​​he said.

"The Government is fully focused on tackling COVID-19. Our immediate priorities include helping affected Singaporeans and companies, and implementing the circuit breaker measures to slow down the outbreak.”

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said previously that the timing of the next GE depends "on the situation, and the outlook" of the pandemic.

“We have two choices. Either hope and pray that things will stabilise before the end of the term so that we can hold elections under more normal circumstances – but we have no certainty of that,” he wrote on Facebook on Mar 14.

“Or else call elections early, knowing that we are going into a hurricane, to elect a new government with a fresh mandate and a full term ahead of it, which can work with Singaporeans on the critical tasks at hand.”

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram