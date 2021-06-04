7 new community COVID-19 cases in Singapore, lowest in more than 3 weeks

SINGAPORE: Singapore reported seven new COVID-19 infections in the community as of noon on Friday (Jun 4), its lowest in more than three weeks.

Two of the cases were unlinked. The other five cases were linked to previous infections and had already been placed in quarantine, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its preliminary daily update.

This is the lowest number of new cases in the community since May 10 when three infections were reported. The daily number of community cases had remained in the double digits since then.

Six imported cases were also reported on Friday. All of these cases were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents and had been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, the ministry said.

No new infections were reported in migrant workers' dormitories.

In all, Singapore reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Details of the new cases will be released on Friday night, said MOH.







Mandatory COVID-19 testing for residents and visitors of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 and shop employees at seven nearby blocks started on Friday.

This is the second round of testing for Block 506. It comes after new COVID-19 cases and viral fragments in wastewater samples were detected at blocks in the area.

As of Friday, Singapore has reported a total of 62,148 COVID-19 cases and 33 fatalities from the disease.



